Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $421,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.