Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 990,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

