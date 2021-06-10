Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 4,030 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,907. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

