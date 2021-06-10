Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $340,290. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

