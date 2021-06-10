Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 182,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,819. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

