Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 4.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,557,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,129. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

