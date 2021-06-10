Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

