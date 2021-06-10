Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Get Greif alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.