Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.45 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

