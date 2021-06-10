Greif, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

