Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 733 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

GPMT opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $832.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

