Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $430,000 in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $600,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE CTK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. Research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

