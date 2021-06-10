Granby Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises 1.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

