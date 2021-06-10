GrafTech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

