Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,755 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

