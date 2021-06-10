Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $383.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

