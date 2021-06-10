GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $414,012.41

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $414,012.41 and approximately $1,183.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.