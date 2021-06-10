Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

