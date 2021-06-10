Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 9,081 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

