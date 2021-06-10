Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up about 0.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $50,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -256.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

