Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0052

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $47,375.53 and $64.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,182,988 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

