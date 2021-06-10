Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Jonathan Copus Sells 45,000 Shares

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total value of £10,350 ($13,522.34).

Getech Group stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Getech Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61).

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

