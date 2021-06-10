Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Jonathan Copus Sells 45,000 Shares

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total value of £10,350 ($13,522.34).
Getech Group stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Getech Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61).
