Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:GENI opened at $19.54 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

