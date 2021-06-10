Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $498.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.80 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,350. The company has a market cap of $883.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $62.43.

Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

