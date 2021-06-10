Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.97. Generation Bio shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 7,941 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,249 shares of company stock worth $8,365,677. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

