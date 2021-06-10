Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($1.00). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 33,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £104.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.89.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

