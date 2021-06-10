Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta Sells 33,368 Shares

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,770.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Luis Felipe Huerta sold 11,632 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $193,440.16.

On Thursday, May 27th, Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

