Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

