Gary M. Reiner Sells 75,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.