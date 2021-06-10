Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Garmin were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.