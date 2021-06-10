GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS.

NYSE GME traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,382,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.