Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00017163 BTC on popular exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.