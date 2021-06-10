Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.
Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $211.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,261,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
