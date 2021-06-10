Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $211.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,261,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

