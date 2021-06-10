Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $12.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,228.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,396. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $713.23 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

