Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $328.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

