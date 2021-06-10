Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,620 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 70,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.