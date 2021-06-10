Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

