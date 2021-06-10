G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

GIII opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 86,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

