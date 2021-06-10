FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 46.3% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

