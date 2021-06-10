FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

