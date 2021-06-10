FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Olympus Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olympus in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.