FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Decreased by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Raymond James has a “MARKET PERFORM” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

