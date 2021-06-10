FY2021 Earnings Forecast for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPeng in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

