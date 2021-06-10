Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $130,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.