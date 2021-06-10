Full18 Capital LLC Invests $616,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

