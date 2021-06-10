Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 140,034 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

