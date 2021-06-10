Full18 Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.