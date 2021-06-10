FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

FTCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

