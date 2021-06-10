FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.
FTCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,321. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.