Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 73,737 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

