Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCX stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 156,101 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.